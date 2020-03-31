As I write this, there are more than 175,000 confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States. The virus has killed more than 3,000 people in America, a death toll that has surpassed the number of people who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Government officials have estimated that COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, could kill between 100,000 and 200,000 people in the United States before the crisis ends. Yet none of that frightens me. My greatest concern is that when the lockdowns and shutdowns come to an end, I will have to return to living my life at breakneck speed. My concern is that I will never again return to a time when I can sit down with my teenage children and fall asleep watching a movie.