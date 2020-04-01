I don't know whether that clerk acted on her own, or whether hospital policy limited information to immediate family. Either way, the refusal to recognize any other source of support forced me into the stereotyped image of the socially isolated single patient, as I was deliberately walled off from loved ones who cared enough to show up at dawn and hang around the hospital until nightfall. Like politicians who name legislation "Family" this and "Family" that, whoever decided that only immediate family could be told whether I was in surgery or out, alive or dead, effectively nullified any other form of human connectedness.