As part of the CARES Act, the federal pandemic relief package, the IRS loosened contribution rules for FSAs and HSAs to allow employees to make mid-year changes to the amount they contribute. Some families struggling with routine monthly expenses may be relieved to be able to temporarily reduce or suspend payments to an HSA or FSA, especially if they are not currently accruing as many eligible expenses. For instance, many families with a dependent care FSA base annual contributions on the amount they plan to spend on daycare or summer camp — expenses that may be on hold right now. Other families concerned about upcoming health expenses may want to increase the amount they contribute. Under the new IRS rules employees will be allowed to roll over an extra $50 in FSA funds — a total of $550 — in 2021 and may have longer to submit for expenses this year. A survey by Mercer found that nearly half of companies planned to allow these mid-year election changes, so it is important to check with your employer to see if they are adopting the new IRS rules.