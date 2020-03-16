Actor Idris Elba is the latest star to join a list of celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” Elba announced on social media on Monday. “I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but I have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”
The U.K.-based actor added that he was tested on Friday after an acquaintance of his had also tested positive. In his video announcement, Elba encouraged followers to practice social distancing and to wash their hands.
“Look, this is serious,” Elba said in the clip, in which he can be seen sitting next to his wife, Sabrina. “Now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other.”
Elba’s announcement came is U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged citizens to avoid public places like theaters, The Telegraph reports. Confirmed coronavirus cases in the country topped 1,500, while the death toll reached 53 as of Monday afternoon.
Elba was spotted in Philly a number of times this past summer, when he was in town filming for the upcoming movie Concrete Cowboys. That film is based on author Greg Neri’s 2011 novel Ghetto Cowboy, which focuses on the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club in North Philly.
A release date for Concrete Cowboys has not yet been announced.
Other celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus include actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, as well as James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko.