As the coronavirus crisis unfolds and social distancing practices evolve, local movie theaters have had different responses.
Gov. Tom Wolf issued an advisory Thursday that all entertainment venues, including theaters, be closed in Montgomery County, and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has advised against gatherings of more than 250 people.
These requests come as studios delay release of blockbusters like Mulan and A Quiet Place II, which had been slated to open in coming weeks.
The national chains, including AMC and Regal, have closed their operations in Montgomery County, including the theaters at Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia. Spokespeople have not responded to requests for information related to how long the closures will remain in effect.
Some local independent venues have closed, including the Film Center and PFS Roxy in Philadelphia, and the Bryn Mawr Film Institute in Montgomery County.
Marcus Theatres, which operates Movie Tavern locations in Flourtown and Collegeville, announced Friday that those Montgomery County sites will be closed through at least March 27.
Landmark Theatres, which operates the Ritz Five and Ritz East in Center City, has kept those facilities open, with upgraded sanitization procedures. Most of their auditoriums hold fewer than 250 people. A spokesperson said the company is carefully monitoring the “fluid” situation.
The Bryn Mawr Film Institute announced Friday it would be closed for two weeks. All films, special events, and education courses are canceled through March 26.
The Philadelphia Film Society was the first to decide to close. The Film Center’s largest theater seats more than 250.
“Following the recommendations of Gov. Wolf and Mayor Kenney, we will be taking a proactive approach and closing both the PFS Roxy Theater and Philadelphia Film Center starting Friday, March 13," PFS said in a statement Thursday. “We will be looking to both the governor and mayor’s office in the next few weeks to determine a reopening date for both venues.”
BMFI said its employees will continue to receive full pay and benefits during the closure. Customers who have purchased advance tickets or enrolled in film programs can contact BMFI regarding refunds. The theater will post updates, as well as future films and schedules, on BrynMawrFilm.org.
Marcus Theatres issued this statement Friday: “While we continue to feel that movie theaters can be a safe escape during these stressful times, we respect the importance of preventative social distancing as a precaution to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the community. We look forward to seeing you at the movies again soon.”
Landmark issued the following statement, also Friday:
"Landmark’s highest priority is and has always been the health and safety of our guests and employees. With the emergence of the coronavirus [COVID-19] and the increasing health concerns, we want you to be assured that Landmark Theatres is taking this situation very seriously. We are monitoring all reporting closely, following the guidelines set by the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Institute of Health (NIH), and are complying with instructions from local, state and federal officials wherever applicable.
"While we always maintain extremely high standards and take great pride in the cleanliness of our theatres, it is more critical than ever right now. In addition to our comprehensive daily cleaning procedures, we are taking enhanced steps to ensure both guest
s and employee safety. Our staff is wiping down seats following each showtime and cleaning surfaces including kiosks, door handles, concession stands, bars and touchscreens multiple times per hour. Additional cleaning regimens are being conducted routinely in restrooms. These steps are being taken in accordance with CDC recommendations. We are also committed to taking care of our employees. We continue to provide them with up-to-the-moment guidance from public health officials and information so they can keep themselves and their families safe.
“We have no higher priority than ensuring the health and safety of our customers and employees.”