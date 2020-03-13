"While we always maintain extremely high standards and take great pride in the cleanliness of our theatres, it is more critical than ever right now. In addition to our comprehensive daily cleaning procedures, we are taking enhanced steps to ensure both guest s and employee safety. Our staff is wiping down seats following each showtime and cleaning surfaces including kiosks, door handles, concession stands, bars and touchscreens multiple times per hour. Additional cleaning regimens are being conducted routinely in restrooms. These steps are being taken in accordance with CDC recommendations. We are also committed to taking care of our employees. We continue to provide them with up-to-the-moment guidance from public health officials and information so they can keep themselves and their families safe.