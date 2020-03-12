The PGA Tour, heading into the heart of its schedule, announced that its tournaments will go on, but also without spectators. Before that news was released, fans had been admitted Thursday to the opening round at the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra, Fla. After the ban was revealed, they were allowed to stay, but PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that because the spread of the coronavirus and the responses to it were so fluid, plans could change quickly.