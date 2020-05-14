As coronavirus cases mounted in March and April, states ordered hospitals to suspend nonurgent and elective surgeries to preserve resources and to limit the number of people who could be exposed to the virus. Under these new rules, transplant programs are considered essential, but posed an ethical quandary for hospitals: Organ transplants are often patients’ last, urgent chance at life, and matches can be difficult to come by. But they are also among the most complex surgeries hospitals perform, use many of the same resources — and in some cases the same doctors — needed in COVID-19 units, and leave patients in fragile conditions, where they could be particularly vulnerable to getting sick.