The Pennsylvania Department of Health this week directed hospitals and health care providers to report cases of children with a multi-system inflammatory syndrome that may be linked to coronavirus infections.
The United Kingdom recently reported the first known cases of the ultra-rare but sometimes fatal illness. Now, doctors around the world are watching for it, and researchers are rushing to determine whether it is a complication of coronavirus infection.
Most children with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have mild symptoms or none. But a small number are believed to develop inflammatory complications weeks later. The symptoms, which vary depending on the affected organs, include features of Kawasaki disease, a rare condition that causes inflammation in blood vessels, or toxic shock syndrome, leading to dangerously low blood pressure, according to the health department alert.
The department wants to be immediately notified of any child who has: persistent fever of more than 100.4 for 24 hours or more, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and single or multi-organ dysfunction. This may involve the cardiac, respiratory, kidney, digestive or nervous systems.
“Cases should reported regardless” of whether they test positive for cornavirus infection, the department says. The phone number to call is 877-724-3258.