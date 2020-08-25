After all, the last year had been nothing but bad news for the nurse and her family, who live in Delta, a small town in southern York County, Pa. In June 2019, her son, now 4, was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, a rare inflammation that can lead to serious heart problems and that in Zachary Danger Reesey’s case could be resolved only with a new heart. Then, in March, he had a stroke, and had been recovering at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia since then.