Murphy said the daily growth rate of new cases in New Jersey had dropped from 24% in late March to 12% Monday. But the models he showed at a briefing were inconclusive, suggesting that the infection rate could peak between April 19 and May 11, with the most hospitalizations likely to occur between Friday and April 28. They also indicated the state could end up with anywhere between 86,000 and 509,000 cases and 9,000 to 36,000 hospitalizations.