In the yellow phase, businesses that can’t operate remotely may call employees back to work if they follow safety guidelines, and child-care care facilities can open under the same guidance. The stay-at-home order is lifted, and people can gather in groups of 25 or fewer. Indoor health and entertainment venues must stay closed, and restaurants are still restricted to take-out and delivery. In-person retail stores can operate at limited capacity. Counties that enter yellow can proceed to the least-restrictive green phase no sooner than two weeks after they move to yellow, and only as long as no major outbreaks have occurred.