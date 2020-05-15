As Western Pennsylvania came out of lockdown Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced 12 more counties that would soon join them in relaxing coronavirus restrictions.
While the Philadelphia region is not among them, the next batch of counties, which includes York, is inching closer to the city’s western suburbs, which still have case counts above the Commonwealth’s threshold of about 50 new cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.
Wolf announced Friday that Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York will be the next group of counties moving to the “yellow” phase of reopening effective May 22.
In the yellow phase, businesses that can’t operate remotely may call employees back to work if they follow safety guidelines, and child-care care facilities can open under the same guidance. The stay-at-home order is lifted, and people can gather in groups of 25 or fewer. Indoor health and entertainment venues must stay closed, and restaurants are still restricted to take-out and delivery. In-person retail stores can operate at limited capacity. Counties that enter yellow can proceed to the least-restrictive green phase no sooner than two weeks after they move to yellow, and only as long as no major outbreaks have occurred.
The 12 counties entering yellow Friday May 22 will join residents of 13 counties, including the city of Pittsburgh, where Wolf lifted stay-at-home orders Friday. Twenty-four counties in northern Pennsylvania were the first to enter the initial stage of reopening last week.
In a news conference Friday, Wolf said he understands the growing frustration of cooped-up Pennsylvanians but urged them to keep social distancing and practicing good hygiene.
“Time has worn us down,” Wolf said. “We want to be with other people. We want to feel productive … With each passing day, it becomes harder and harder to stay home.”
Even as the temperature climbs and it begins to feel like summer, Wolf said residents should not forget the virus is a threat, even though it can’t be seen. He added: “A virus is not like other disasters where the danger is obvious … We can’t see the virus particles on someone’s breath or on a light switch or a door knob."