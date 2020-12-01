In Philadelphia, the surge showed signs of slowing down, Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Tuesday, including a decrease in the percentage of tests coming back positive. But he cautioned that the number of new cases each day remains “extremely high” and that it is too soon to tell whether Thanksgiving gatherings resulted in a wave of infections. There was a drop in testing because of last week’s holiday, though it was preceded by an increase in testing as people rushed to get tested before the holiday, Farley has said.