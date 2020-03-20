And now, 13 years later, we are faced with the coronavirus, a plague that threatens to affect millions of people. My boys are teenagers, but our family has grown to include another son, a 7-month-old with brilliant blue eyes who spends his days happily babbling and taking naps on my chest. I looked at his face — open and curious about everything — as the pandemic’s fallout started to cause greater disruptions to daily life, and felt a sense of dread that I imagine McCarthy experienced when he considered how his boy would fare in a world that didn’t resemble the one that had come before.