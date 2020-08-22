Some students at Pennsylvania State University’s University Park campus have not complied with the school’s pre-arrival testing for the coronavirus, the school’s vice president told deans on Friday.
Penn State students, who have returned to campuses for the fall semester, were selected for mandatory testing for the virus before arriving on campus. Vice President and Provost Nick Jones said in an email to University Park deans that compliance was very strong among students living on campus because it was required to get access to campus housing.
But “a number” of students living off campus have not been tested, Jones said, outlining some steps the university is taking to help students get their tests. The school will begin discipline processes for those who do not begin making arrangements for testing by 8 a.m. Monday, said the email, which was obtained by The Inquirer.
At State College, some Penn State students were seen partying and congregating after move-in, prompting president Eric Barron to warn that the university could shut down in-person instruction if students continue to flout safety guidelines.
Other universities, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame, have already done so after their campuses saw virus outbreaks following reopening. Villanova and La Salle are among universities that have issued warnings similar to Barron’s to their students.
In addition to the testing, Penn State has guidelines for masks, physical distancing, and continuous surveillance testing.
“Pre-arrival testing was designed to reduce the number of infected students on campus, and is just one of many health and safety practices that the University is undertaking,” Jones wrote.
The university did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on Saturday.
Penn State students who were chosen for testing but tell the university they are taking only online courses and are not living in the Centre County region will not be required to complete the test, according to the email.
