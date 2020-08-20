Penn State freshmen started moving into their University Park dorms on Monday, and by Wednesday night, they were dancing, chanting, and crowding together without masks as if the lawn outside their residence halls was a rowdy football tailgate.
Several videos of the mosh pit-like crowd outside East Halls, an all-freshman dorm complex, began circulating on Twitter around midnight Thursday. The images raised concern as other universities, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and University of Notre Dame, have pivoted to online learning after coronavirus outbreaks occurred on their campuses within days of reopening.
Penn State had taken preemptive steps in the hopes of preventing outbreaks on its campus, which in a normal year is home to more than 40,000 undergraduate students.
Students had to sign a coronavirus compact and agree to social distance; wear masks indoors and outdoors, when social distancing isn’t possible; and be tested as the university directs. The university has said failure to follow these rules could result in disciplinary action, including suspension or expulsion.
It was not clear whether any students would be disciplined as a result of the gathering. The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A video obtained by the student news website Onward State shows the crowd suddenly dispersing and students running back to their residence halls as someone yells loudly in the background.
As the clips circulated early Thursday, some Penn State students called out the behavior, saying it was in direct violation of the coronavirus compact. One person started an online petition to “send all PSU freshmen home after breaking corona rules.” Freshmen were set to move into on-campus housing from Monday to Thursday, while upperclassmen will return over the weekend.
Penn State running back Journey Brown chimed in on Twitter, too, sharing the video and writing “Yuh we ain’t playing…”
The Big Ten Conference recently called off the fall football season due to coronavirus concerns, meaning Beaver Stadium — which overlooks East Halls will sit empty this fall. However, some players and coaches, including James Franklin, have expressed optimism about the possibility of a winter or spring football season, if campus outbreaks are mitigated.
Penn State is not the first college to see students party despite the pandemic. Crowded, mask-less gatherings have been spotted on campuses from Georgia to Michigan. Last week, a video of a crowd of Villanova University students drew scrutiny. In that case, a spokesperson did not say whether any students were penalized.