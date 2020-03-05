Some synagogues are also modifying parts of their services, and, like many organizations, are sending notes of precautions to congregants. Kol Ami in Elkins Park, for example, sent an email to their congregation to refrain from hugs and kisses. “We know this is hard. We suggest waving, smiling, or putting your hand on your heart to greet your neighbors,” read the email, which also suggesting that hand washing should last the duration of the chorus of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene."