As countries around the globe tighten their borders to confront the rapid spread of the coronavirus, a Philadelphia-area family is stuck in a Peruvian hotel with a limited supply of food and medication. Their family back home is now scrambling to find a way to get them on a flight.
Christine Robinson, 34, of Buckingham Township in Bucks County, has been working round-the-clock this week to bring home four family members, to no avail. They include her parents, Joseph and Rocio Higney — both in their 60s and from Doylestown — as well as her sister, Denise Higney, and her sister’s boyfriend, Daniel Dougherty, both who are 25 and from Philadelphia.
Robinson described the country as on “lockdown” and said her family members have relayed that they can’t leave their hotel in Lima, the nation’s capital, without encountering the military patrolling the streets.
“The uncertainty is just unbearable,” she said.
The four family members, all of whom are U.S. citizens, are among hundreds of Americans who have connected with each other on Facebook after becoming stuck in Peru following the country’s move this week to close its borders amid the spread of the coronavirus. On Sunday night, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency and closed its border to international travel while also issuing a mandatory 15-day quarantine nationwide.
Then, on Thursday, the State Department issued a warning urging Americans abroad to either come back to the United States or prepare to stay where they are indefinitely.
That’s left travelers and their families back home contacting airlines, elected officials, embassies and the State Department in a desperate attempt to figure out a path home. A Change.org petition urging the American government to find a way to get hundreds of Americans home from Peru has garnered thousands of signatures.
In a statement to NBC News, the State Department said it’s aware the governments of several countries suspended air travel and that it’s "considering all options to assist U.S. citizens in these countries and are continuously assessing travel conditions in all areas affected by COVID-19.” President Donald Trump added Thursday that government officials are aware of the situation in Peru and “trying to get them out.”
The Higney family has been traveling in Peru, where Rocio Higney was born, for about a week, Robinson said. They monitored the situation before leaving the United States, she said, but “Trump had done an address right before they left … and he wasn’t saying anything about a travel ban at that point.”
Robinson said as of Friday afternoon, she’s most concerned about getting her family back home and is worried about — “God forbid” — either of her parents contracts the coronavirus. Peru has reported 234 cases, according to a Johns Hopkins project tracking the disease.
“I just hope that we can just get it done and just get them home,” she said. “I’m desperate.”