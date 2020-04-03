Prisons are fiendishly effective for spreading contagion. This morning, Davis woke up on a bunk bed he shares with a cellmate, then used the single bathroom he shares with over a hundred inmates. Until a few days ago, inmates ate meals in a room with those same hundred people, packed shoulder-to-shoulder. Twice every day the prison does a procedure called count, where Davis and all the inmates lined the sides of a corridor while two guards walked past, close enough to touch. Only a few days ago did the prison start providing soap in the bathrooms. Guards and inmates still aren’t wearing protective masks. When coronavirus hits the prison, it will spread like the shockwave from a detonating bomb.