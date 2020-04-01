On Monday, the ACLU of Pennsylvania petitioned the state Supreme Court, pushing for immediate release of five inmates with underlying medical conditions that would make them most at risk. Lawyers argued that it is only a matter of time before a crisis erupts like the one unfolding at New York City’s Rikers Island, where at least 300 inmates and staff have tested positive. The facility’s chief doctor described the situation as “a public health disaster unfolding before our eyes.”