Hours after officials ordered lockdowns at all state prisons, the ACLU of Pennsylvania has asked the state Supreme Court to take emergency action to reduce county jail populations to avert the mass spread of the coronavirus among inmates.
In a petition filed Monday, the lawyers pleaded with the court to order all counties to limit new jail admissions and order the release of many non-violent offenders. The plaintiffs include two inmates at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, one at the George Hill Correctional Facility in Delaware County and two others incarcerated in jails across the state.
“The court must act now to release people who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and people who are low risk to public safety to avert what otherwise will surely be a public health catastrophe,” said Reggie Shuford, executive director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania.
Supreme Courts in several states, including New Jersey, Maine, Montana, South Carolina and Washington, have taken similar steps in recent days to prevent county jails from becoming epicenters of the public health crisis.
Advocates have noted that following recommended social distancing guidelines is nearly impossible in cramped quarters where inmates are often forced the eat shoulder-to-shoulder in communal dining halls and sleep in small cells at night with two to three others.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.