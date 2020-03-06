In a press conference in India a couple of weeks ago, President Donald Trump responded to a question about coronavirus: “We’re very close to a vaccine.”
In a White House press conference on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told the President a vaccine would likely not be available within the next year or two. Trump responded: “I like the sound of a couple of months better.” Later that same day, at a rally in North Carolina, Trump told the crowd that a vaccine to coronavirus will be available, “I think relatively soon.”
But a vaccine is not going to be available in the next couple of months, and according to Dr. Paul Offit that’s okay. Offit, Professor of Pediatrics and Director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, has been on the front lines of vaccine research and development. He is the co-developer of the rotavirus vaccine — a disease that, according to the CDC, was the leading cause for severe diarrhea in children prior to the vaccine’s introduction in 2006. That vaccine took roughly 26 years to perfect.
In times of panic and public health scares, it is tempting to want to speed up the process of vaccine development. But that can have dire consequences with minimal benefits. Dr. Offit talked to The Inquirer about the process of vaccine developments, the risk of rushing it, and the role of vaccination amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
President Trump has said he’d like the vaccine for coronavirus to be ready in a few months. Why is that unrealistic?
It’s important that people understand what it takes to make a vaccine. This is a novel coronavirus. Nobody’s ever seen this virus before. Therefore, if you’re interested in making a vaccine, you first had access to that virus only a couple months ago. That’s not long.
[To make a vaccine] you first need to make a decision as to what approach you want to take. Then you have to do extensive animal model testing to make sure that the approach that you’ve taken is safe, in animals, and that that it that it induces an immune response, which would likely be protective. Then you gradually do studies in people to one make sure it’s safe, and then to make sure that it induces an immune response. That takes time, a lot of time, typically years. Then and only then, are you ready to put it into people to see whether or not it works in an outbreak situation.
In 2018, a week after the World Health Organization declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, there was an experimental vaccine on the ground very quickly. Why can’t we expect a similar rapid response in the current COVID-19 outbreak?
I think people got fooled by Ebola. When the outbreak occurred in West Africa and we had a vaccine pretty much that rolled off shelf within weeks, people thought, Ha! That’s easy.
But what they didn’t realize is people have been working on an Ebola vaccine for 20 years. They’ve done the animal model testing. They’ve done the testing to make sure that the vaccine was safe and was immunogenic.
I think people didn’t realize the mountain of work that had gone into that before that vaccine rolled out. But that’s not true here. This is a new virus. So we’re starting from scratch.
The conversation about a COVID-19 vaccine seems to focus on timing — as if it is obvious that a vaccine will be available. But for other diseases — HIV, for example — scientists have been unsuccessfully trying to create a vaccine for decades. What is it about this virus that makes people confident that a vaccine will be available?
I don’t know. The hope that there will be a vaccine gives them confidence. You know, I’d say about 15% to 20% of the respiratory infections that we see in our hospital in the winter months are coronavirus. This is a virus that has been around for 50 years.
But here are these three new newer strains of coronavirus — MERS, SARS, and now this COVID-19. The first two viruses, SARS and MERS, have come and gone, so there weren’t really subsequent seasons where we saw these viruses came back.
I think this virus likely will come back because it’s different. If you were infected with SARS or MERS viruses, you were sick. And it’s very easy to tell who was sick and who wasn’t very easily. You could then quarantine those people — put a moat around them, if you will — so that they wouldn’t infect others. So those infections quickly died out. This virus is more like flu. It spreads in a similar manner to flu by respiratory droplet. It’s about as contagious as flu. It has the same set of symptoms as flu. And I think in the end, frankly, it’s going to have the same mortality rate as flu.
There are certainly human studies showing that if you’re infected with a coronavirus — meaning one of the typical coronaviruses — you can have immunity to that strain for at least a year and probably longer. That’s encouraging. If natural infection can protect you, then it’s encouraging that it can produce an immune response which is protective and which you should be able to mimic with vaccination.
Vaccine development is tightly regulated. How much of the process is necessary as public health and safety precaution? How much of it is a form of scientific red tape?
I think mostly [the regulations are] really important public health precautions that are necessary. You’re more likely to die in a car accident [than from coronavirus]. If you’re going to be testing this in otherwise healthy people who are very, very unlikely to die from this infection, you better make sure it’s safe. So you want those regulations in place.
An example is the dengue vaccine. That vaccine was intended to induce neutralizing antibodies against all four dengue serotypes. When it was tested in Latin America and Philippines, it was found to actually increase your risk of dengue shock syndrome. Children who were less than nine years of age, who had never been exposed to the virus before, were actually more likely to be hurt by the vaccine than helped by it. Now, you only knew that from doing large clinical trials with tens of thousands of people.
The history of medical breakthroughs is littered with tragedy, so you want you want these things to be tested. You want to make sure that things are safe.
We don’t have a COVID-19 vaccine, which would prevent people from getting the illness. We also don’t have an antiviral medication to COVID-19, which would treat the illness. Do you think the stakes are higher when developing a vaccine compared to a medication?
I think when you’re treating an illness, that is thought of very differently than if you were trying to prevent an illness.
If you’re trying to prevent an illness, [the patient is] healthy. The risks are different than giving something to someone who’s sick, especially someone who thinks they may die from that particular illness.
What do you think is behind the rush and willingness to skip safety safeguards?
I think at the heart of that is a misperception of how damaging this virus is. I think that because we falsely overrate, or incorrectly rate, what the mortality rate is, we’re willing to accept that things will be rushed through. In fact, coronavirus doesn’t have a high mortality rate. Most people who die from this are generally high-risk groups, like the elderly and the infirm.
There’s a virus that the CDC currently estimated has killed between 20,000 and 45,000 people in the United States. If we said that was true with COVID-19, people would get a vaccine in a second, right?
There’s only 14 deaths from COVID-19, but everybody would get a vaccine now. There are 20,000 to 45,000 cases of influenza, but only half the country gets that vaccine.
The point being: We’re not very good as at assessing risk.