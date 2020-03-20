Like everything else, you’re morning trip to Wawa is going to be noticeably different due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
For the time being, customers will no longer be allowed to pour their own cup of coffee. Instead, a Wawa associate will dole out the coffee, a move the company says better supports both customers and associates amid the spread of COVID-19.
Wawa has also temporarily suspended all self-service fountain beverages, including Icee drinks, cappuccino, and iced coffee. All bakery products will be individually bagged for customers.
Beginning early Saturday morning, all stores will close between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. to enable employees to clean, sanitize, and stock locations, a major change for the 24-hour retailer.
"COVID-19 is certainly impacting all of us, and like many businesses, Wawa is asking a simple question: what is the best and right thing we can do to support our community, customers, and associates. And for Wawa right now, the best thing is for us to keep our stores open, to the best of our abilities,” Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said in a video shared on the company’s website.
Wawa had already taken several steps at its stores to protect both employees and customers, including temporarily closing seating areas in Pennsylvania locations, increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting all touch points and surfaces, and performing health checks of employees during shift changes.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Wawa has established an fund through The Wawa Foundation to support emergency food distribution efforts across six states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Food banks and non-profits can find more information and apply for help on the foundation’s website.
Wawa isn’t alone in taking precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak. Royal Farms said they temporarily closed their seating areas earlier this week, and are not currently accepting personal travel mugs or cups for coffee, tea, or fountain refills.