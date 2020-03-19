The plague has many powers. It can shut down businesses. It can send children home from schools. It can close offices and agencies of the government.

But in some ways, the spread of an epidemic opens up human feeling, it clears the passages to the human heart and allows them to breathe — sometimes in grief, and sometimes in happiness.

So it was in midafternoon Wednesday that Allia Dhody, 40, shimmering in a black-and-white dress, and her fiancé, Michael Mountjoy, 47, sharp in a blue Oxford, found themselves within a very small circle of family, each person six feet apart, in the sun-splashed front garden of the Church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields in Chestnut Hill.

Cell phones beamed others into the small circle — those unable to attend, which was just about everybody. Virtual hugs traversed cyberspace, the only safe space to be found for a group these days. Or a wedding ceremony.

