At the peak of the pandemic, Pennsylvania and New Jersey were among the many states that ordered health systems to suspend all but the most urgent medical services, in an effort to preserve personal protective equipment and staff for treating a surge in COVID-19 cases, and to reduce the number of people potentially exposed to the virus. As a result, preventive screenings for cervical, colon and breast cancer plummeted 86% to 96% in March, compared with previous years, according to a report by medical records company Epic.