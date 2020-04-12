“Honestly, it started off as a little bit of a joke in a letter I wrote to the parish. I was just trying to find a way to say, ‘What can we possibly do?' We want to follow the rules, and keep people safe,” explained the Rev. Jarrett Kerbel, the rector at St. Martin-in-the-Fields. “And so I just thought, well, bagpipes! They’re loud. You can hear them inside your house, even if you don’t come out.”