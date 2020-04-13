“It is different because we don’t have any of the other trappings of this week to assist us in our faith journey,” explained Rev. Alyn E. Waller, senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Mount Airy. “You know I’m not one for the Easter Bunny and the Easter eggs and all of that, but all of those were cultural images that pointed us [to the season]. Holy Week is a big week for us at our church. We’re usually out four nights of the week, and doing different things. We have none of those things to help us. And we are hearing the language of death.”