“I have decided that we ￼will only have a live-streamed Easter Service 7:45 AM 9:30 AM and 11:30 AM ￼today Sunday, due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia,” Lusk began his Facebook post. “Updated information expecting a surge of cases in the region next week and last night seeing inside pictures of the Liacouras center￼ right down the street from my Church being converted to a hospital, ￼led to a final decision to go all virtual to eliminate all risk or exposure. Particularly alarming, is the reported rise of cases in the African American community.”