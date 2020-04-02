Statewide, 69 Pennsylvania nursing homes have reported at least one positive case, Levine said, and at least 345 health-care workers have been sickened. And in New Jersey, at least 110 of the state’s 375 long-term care facilities have one or more cases, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. Many of New Jersey’s infected long-term care residents have been infected by workers who aren’t showing symptoms, a trend that mirrors what happened in Washington.