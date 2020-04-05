Alexandra Sawchyn, a member of the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Northern Liberties, joined Facebook so that she could stream the cathedral’s liturgies from home. It was only a couple of Sundays ago that she was watching church with her mother, Vera, and sister Roma. But last Sunday, while limiting time outside of her own home and thanks to her sister’s pointers, she pulled up the stream by herself. If this was a normal year, the sisters would have been at the cathedral decorating for Sunday’s festivities. Facebook was confusing, Alexandra Sachwyn said, but if she didn’t have a stream, she thinks she would have done nothing for Palm Sunday.