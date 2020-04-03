Philadelphia courts will begin expediting reviews of inmates for potential release next week under a new protocol agreed to by judges, the District Attorney’s Office and the Defender Association amid a coronavirus outbreak in the county’s jails, court officials said Friday.
Prisoners convicted of economic crimes, those who have already completed their minimum sentence and cases in which bail is less than $25,000 and the inmate has no prior record of violent crime, gun, drug or sex offenses will be fast-tracked.
Four courtrooms will be devoted three days a week to hearings before the city’s Municipal Court and Court of Common Pleas involving cases vetted by both prosecutors and public defenders.
The plan comes more than a week after stakeholders agreed on a general process to begin reviewing potentially hundreds of motions for release out of concern that the close quarters, shared cells and inability to practice social distancing could make the county’s jails a tinderbox for viral transmission.
Thirty-one inmates and an unspecified number of corrections officers had tested positive as of Friday, city official said.
But as days have passed since that initial agreement, prisoners’ advocates questioned whether the process was moving too slowly to make a difference.
“For weeks the courts have sought from the District Attorney’s Office an agreed upon list of individuals whose cases were deemed sufficiently appropriate for review and possible release, as well as an agreed upon method and criteria by which to conduct the reviews,” Municipal Court President Judge Patrick Dugan said in a statement. “While the courts continue to await a list of specific cases for review, we are encouraged that all parties are moving in the right direction.”
Court officials said Friday’s announcement did not apply to the 127 young people in the city’s juvenile detention center, where an employee tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
Leola Hardy, juvenile chief of the Philadelphia Defenders Association, said its lawyers have been working for weeks with stakeholders to come up with a similar list of people who could be released from detention.
About 20 young people with medical conditions, including two who are pregnant, have been released from the Juvenile Justice Services Center so far. But Hardy said Friday that negotiations have recently hit a wall.
Unless all parties agree, she said, juveniles can’t get a hearing before a judge. And the DA’s office has often disagreed with the defenders about who could potentially be released.
Staff writer Laura McCrystal contributed to this article.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.