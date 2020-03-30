The United States is officially the country with the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the world — an unwelcome title. As the number of cases rise, so do the number of unemployment claims.
Both the White House and Congress have been busy with coronavirus response. President Donald Trump pushed to end social distancing measures, particularly shut downs of businesses, by Easter Sunday but eventually listened to the consensus among public health experts and extended the guidance until April 30.
Meanwhile, Congress passed and Trump signed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package after much debate. The package includes direct payments to many people, but not all. It also includes billions to large corporations, such as the airline industry.
Cartoonists from across the country have captured these moments in their cartoons.