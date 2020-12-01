Research quantifies what most of us probably have assumed: unemployment does nothing positive for mental health. A 2015 study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that young adults who were unemployed were three times more likely to report depression, compared to those who were employed. A survey published last month in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that of the 5,000 Americans aged 18 to 26 who responded, 60% lost their jobs since March or lived with someone who did, and 40% expected to lose their jobs in the next four weeks. The individuals who had lost their jobs were more likely to experience symptoms of depression and anxiety.