As the CDC wrote in 2017, tight-fitting facewear like N95 masks can be rendered ineffective by facial hair that disrupts the area where it seals along the wearer’s face. Styles such as full beards, sideburns, and some mustaches tend to break that seal with the skin, causing “20 to 1000 times more leakage compared to clean-shaven individuals.” But if you’re not in the group that should be wearing those masks, remaining bearded is an option.