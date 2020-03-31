The one thing you don’t want to do is over-groom, Rizzieri says. If you are growing out a new beard, trim it once about once a week. For newer beards, let your comb act as a guard and trim around the perimeter using small scissors to start defining the shape. When your beard is fuller, that’s when you want to bring in clippers, Duncan said. “Focus on removing the hair on the cheeks and under the jaw line,” Duncan said. “Follow the natural curve.” And a word of caution: “I don’t suggest you attempt to outline the shape of your beard if you are not an artist,” in other words: don’t try to sculpt a precise geometric shape. “Save that kind of detailed work for the barbers.”