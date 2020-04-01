More recently, some patients have had samples taken for testing but died before the results came back, meaning the cause of death should be filled out as “pending." But in Pennsylvania, treating physicians are not allowed to fill out a death certificate that way; only medical examiners and coroners can do so — such as when the result of a drug test comes back after death. (Medical examiners, who are appointed in a few counties, such as Philadelphia, are physicians. Coroners, most of whom are elected, do not require medical degrees.)