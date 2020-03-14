In the age of technology, there are many ways to stay connected to each other virtually. Many churches already live-stream services, and we encourage all churches to plan for this in the event that services do need to be cancelled. Live stream is also a great option to ensure participation for people who choose to stay home. For example, for the first time this Sunday, St. Marks Church will use Facebook to live stream service. Churches can also consider holding daily group prayer calls and bible studies with free tele/video conferencing services, and group text chats with a service such as GroupMe. Church leadership can also plan for individual calls or visits to seniors who may not be comfortable using technology, but who are at greatest risk of social isolation.