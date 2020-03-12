Days after federal officials directed the nation’s physicians to order coronavirus testing for anyone they think needs it, Pennsylvania’s public health lab is denying doctors access to tests deemed vital to containing the spread of the illness.
A Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the state lab is still using testing criteria that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated on Sunday. The earlier instructions limited testing to symptomatic people who had traveled to an outbreak hotspot or were exposed to a confirmed case. Now, the CDC is directing physicians to “use their judgment” to order testing for anyone with symptoms, especially older adults who are at greatest risk of serious complications and even death.
“We look for risk factors because we’re still in ‘containment,’ meaning we know where someone has contracted the virus,” said April Hutcheson, the department’s director of communications. “This is the process we’re using.”
Claudia Bahorik, 69, a retired family physician in Bernville, Berks County, was appalled to discover that the state is an obstacle to testing.
Bahorik has been hospitalized for pneumonia three times in the past. About two weeks after she spent a Saturday in Manhattan and Nassau County, Long Island — where dozens of cases have been confirmed — she developed a cough, mild fever, and shortness of breath. On Tuesday, a flu test was negative and X-rays and blood tests were normal, so her doctor called the state health department to get approval to send respiratory specimens for coronavirus testing.
“He said they told him they wouldn’t test because I ‘didn’t meet the criteria,' " Bahorik said by phone on Wednesday after she, too, called the health department and was rebuffed. “I asked how would we ever know the extent of the epidemic if we can’t test all persons with symptoms.”
In the guidance issued Sunday, the CDC said it was expanding testing to do just that — “to quickly detect and respond to community spread of the virus in the United States.”
Pennsylvania health officials have taken the position that community spread — transmission of an illness with no known source of infection — is not yet occurring because the state’s 21 positive tests have each been traced to a source.
State physician general Rachel Levine on Wednesday asserted during a press conference that the state lab “follows accepted CDC guidelines.”
But Sharon Watkins, the state health department’s epidemiologist, said Wednesday that travel history and contact with a confirmed case remain part of the criteria for approving a test. She said that when doctors call the health department (877-PAHEALTH) to request testing, they are also asked how sick the patient is, whether the patient was in a large gathering, and whether other tests were negative.
Levine has repeatedly said that the lab has no testing backlog and can do up to 125 cases a day. But as of Wednesday — the first time Levine disclosed how many tests have been done in total — the state had completed just 116, with 57 more approved and in process.
There is no data on how many doctors, like Barhorik’s, have been refused a test — or how many doctors don’t realize they are supposed to use their judgment.
On Monday, for example, Francesca D’Angelo’s doctor told her he wouldn’t request a coronavirus test from the state because she didn’t meet testing criteria.
D’Angelo, 39, had respiratory symptoms, tested negative for the flu, lives just minutes from Bucks County schools closed because of the coronavirus, and works in a healthcare facility.
She tried to get the Bucks County Health Department to intercede with the state on her behalf, but a county worker echoed her doctor’s conclusion that she didn’t need a test. The worker “basically said there’s no point in me calling the state health department,” D’Angelo added.
Although they may not be aware, doctors across the country can now order coronavirus testing through LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics; the companies say they are following CDC guidance on whom to test. But before this week, the Pennsylvania state lab was the point of access for testing in the state.
For Bahorik, whose career taught her the importance of using medical judgment, the situation is surreal.
“I heard Vice President Pence in a news briefing telling us that there were sufficient test kits and everyone with symptoms could be tested,” she said. “So on live TV, the government says one thing to reporters, but in reality testing is not being done.”