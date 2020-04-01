End of life discussions may seem morbid, almost like you are inviting misfortune. In truth, they are a way to acknowledge the way you live, so your values and priorities can be celebrated and respected even if you are not able to communicate. These conversations have greater urgency now while COVID-19 places all of us at a more unpredictable risk of serious illness. We will emerge from this pandemic wounded, but with greater wisdom. Moving end-of life conversations and directives into the mainstream would be a lasting gift born out of adversity.