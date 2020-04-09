Jay Cipriani, owner of Cipriani Remodeling Solutions of Woodbury, specializing in kitchens, bathroom and additions said he’s closed his offices, but can still help customers who contemplating a major remodeling job — they can email photos of their prospective space to the firm’s draftsmen and designers, who can turn those images into 3D model that can customers can customize as they wish. Folks can also be directed to supplier websites where materials can be browsed and selected.