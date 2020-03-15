At Christ Church, in Old City, the Rev. Timothy Safford said he and other church leaders had taken protective steps before hosting a 10 a.m. service — encouraging worshipers to stay home and watch on a live stream on Facebook; discouraging in-person attendees from sitting close to one another by flipping up cushions on a majority of the rows of pews; forgoing communion or passing around an offering plate; and canceling in-person activities during the week.