It was her 75th birthday, and there was little she and her partner, Carolyn Dyer, 76, could do to celebrate on a day when the coronavirus had shuttered so much of the city. Things hadn’t gone as they expected since arriving in Philadelphia. They had come March 6 from Iowa City to visit Dyer’s sister, ill with cancer, and during their visit she died. They felt they couldn’t leave without settling her affairs, and now wondered if city offices would stay open long enough for them to complete the necessary paperwork.