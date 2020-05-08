Buying toilet paper and baking yeast helps us to feel better, but strong institutions and steadying communities turn out to be important. They’re our best collective defenses against the coronavirus, more than we can do alone. When we look back on all of this, the core stories of this virus will be the ones of suffering and adversity. Most of us will carry on though, laden with the memory of this time and a new uncertainty, buoyed or foiled by the organizations around us. Those are important stories to tell too. In the meantime, healthcare teams are here at work, donning our PPE, and doing the best we can each day to keep our patients—and ourselves—safe.