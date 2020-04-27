The coronavirus is primarily spread through person-to-person contact, mostly through large respiratory droplets. But there are other ways it can be spread, such as by touching something with virus on it and then touching your face. Or through very small particles in the air, which can occur during some hospital procedures (and do not seem to generally happen normally). Better understanding the specifics about how likely you are to get sick could help us know how we can stay safe. Still, because respiratory droplets are known to be the main method of transmission, these questions are less important right now.