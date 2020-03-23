For ethical reasons, that is unlikely to happen with coronavirus vaccines, as the infection can have severe consequences in a minority of patients, Offit said. Instead, a drug company would administer its vaccine to a carefully selected sample of people in an area where the virus was circulating. That typically takes longer, because the virus takes time to spread, and because researchers must follow a larger number of people. One approach is to vaccinate healthy people in a ring surrounding a geographic area with a concentration of sick people.