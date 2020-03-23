There has been substantial media coverage about the ventilator shortage that our country faces. The Society of Critical Care Medicine estimates that in a best-case scenario, we have about 200,000 ventilators in the United States. That includes traditional mechanical ventilators and other devices like anesthesia machines that can be repurposed to work as ventilators. We believe that as many as 900,000 to 1-million Americans will need this support — that’s five times what we have.