It’s a national crisis, said the president of the American Medical Association. “For days, physicians and frontline health-care workers have been sounding the alarm that there is nowhere near enough PPE in the fight against COVID-19 – a shortage that endangers patients and jeopardizes the entire response to this virus,” said AMA president Patrice A. Harris. “Physicians don’t have enough masks; they are wearing a single mask all day, cleaning them at home, and sewing their own protective gear. Confronting COVID-19 requires an all-hands-on-deck approach from federal, state, and local governments, and we urge our leaders to pull every lever at their disposal to ramp up test-kit availability and to equip physicians and the health-care workforce to fight the virus. Anything less is unacceptable at this critical juncture.”