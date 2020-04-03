To address these concerns, Penn’s workforce wellness committee, created about a week ago, has introduced resources such as free hotel rooms to rest in between shifts and limit exposure of the virus to family members at home, a search tool to help staff find drop-in child-care options, and sessions with trained coping coaches. The committee also launched a website for the public to submit messages of encouragement and gratitude, and received 450 entries in less than 24 hours. The messages and pictures are displayed on computer screens in Penn hospitals, so workers can see them.