More recently, China implemented harsh lockdowns in affected cities and a province of more than 60 million people. This slowed the spread of the disease, although it came far too late to stop it. Yet it also exacted a terrible human cost and could never be replicated in democratic countries. (Note that the “containment area” that New York state has established for two weeks around the city of New Rochelle, where a cluster of cases has emerged, shuts schools and large gathering places, but doesn’t stop freedom of movement of healthy people.)