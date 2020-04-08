Coronavirus will not stop the Easter Bunny, at least in one Philly suburb, where the big guy is planning a parade that allows for both social distancing and holiday cheer.
The Jenkintown Police Department said it’s received word that the bunny will be hopping by the borough on Saturday and will do an 11 a.m. ride-along with officers to scout out the area before his Sunday candy deliveries.
“Social distancing will be in effect,” the Montgomery County department said in a Facebook post. “The bunny is a very busy guy and can’t afford to get sick.”
The department asked families to leave children’s Easter baskets on the curb outside their homes. When the bunny passes through, "we will leave a treat, a wave, and a smile for the little ones,” it said, adding the parade will be complete with sirens and maybe even some festive songs.
Easter is set to look different this year due to the pandemic. Masses have been canceled and health officials strongly discourage gatherings as the region tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
But communities have found creative, safe ways to keep spirits up.
Though malls and Easter displays are closed, some local bunnies are doing virtual visits and drive-by neighborhood parades to bring a bit of joy and normalcy to young families.
Meanwhile in New Zealand, where residents are also staying at home for at least a month, prime minister Jacinda Ardern told children that the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are among the essential workers during this crisis, though it may be “difficult for the bunny to get everywhere” this year.