But like perennial daffodils rising up in a vacant lot, some Easter bunnies have found a way around quarantine life. That’s why Bernadette Shallow, 30, of Cinnaminson, was dressed as “EB," her nickname for the bunny, as she waved her hands at an iPhone on a side porch of her home Thursday afternoon. The song “Here comes Peter Cottontail” was playing on a Bluetooth speaker. On the other end of EB’s FaceTime call, two kids in Cherry Hill named Joey and Jack were smiling and waving back.